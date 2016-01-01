Overview

Dr. Aileen Vidal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Vidal works at WellMed at Medical Tower in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.