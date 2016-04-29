Dr. Aileen Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aileen Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aileen Wang, MD
Dr. Aileen Wang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollister, CA.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-2022
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wang is patient and willing to explain the many questions I had...Only two clinic visits at this point but her great personality and professional attitude didn't go un-noticed ! Thank you doc...
About Dr. Aileen Wang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1801167887
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.