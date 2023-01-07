Dr. Yap-Lacap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aileen Yap-Lacap, MD
Overview of Dr. Aileen Yap-Lacap, MD
Dr. Aileen Yap-Lacap, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Yap-Lacap's Office Locations
- 1 1660 E Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 973-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yap-Lacap helped me get through one of the hardest times in my life. She helped me understand where my anxiety came from. She didn't throw medication at me but allowed me to find my correct dose and it really has changed my life.
About Dr. Aileen Yap-Lacap, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1952473795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap-Lacap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yap-Lacap speaks Tagalog.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yap-Lacap. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap-Lacap.
