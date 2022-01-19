Dr. Ailian Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ailian Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ailian Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Staten Island University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1302 Kings Hwy Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 258-2655
- 2 7 Bond St Ste 1A, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 330-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Chen a number of years and have found that she takes her time and cares about her patient. I also found that her mother is very friendly and caring. BK- Brooklyn-1/18/2022
About Dr. Ailian Chen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831298801
Education & Certifications
- NANJING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
