Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Altschul-Latzman works at Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Fairfield County, Fairfield, CT in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Fairfield County, Fairfield, CT
    140 Sherman St Fl 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 (203) 955-1461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 06, 2022
    We have been patients of Dr. Altschul-Latzman for 15 years and have received only excellent care. I highly recommend Dr. Altschul-Latzman. She takes the time to understand and provide the best medical care.
E Kessler — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003855859
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aimee Altschul-Latzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altschul-Latzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altschul-Latzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altschul-Latzman works at Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Fairfield County, Fairfield, CT in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Altschul-Latzman’s profile.

    Dr. Altschul-Latzman has seen patients for Postnasal Drip and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altschul-Latzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Altschul-Latzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altschul-Latzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altschul-Latzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altschul-Latzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

