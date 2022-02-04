Overview of Dr. Aimee Carr, MD

Dr. Aimee Carr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Carr works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Rockwall Office in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.