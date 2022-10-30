Dr. Coscarart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aimee Coscarart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aimee Coscarart, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Coscarart works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Dermatology Mohs1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 11, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3330
Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness-lake Terrace1532 Allen Toussaint Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Directions (504) 842-3940
Ochsner Foundation Hospital Psych1516 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4115
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coscarart was very personable and friendly. This was the most thorough total body examination I have ever had from a dermatologist.
About Dr. Aimee Coscarart, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coscarart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coscarart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coscarart.
