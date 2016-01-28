Dr. Aimee Dipasqua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipasqua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Dipasqua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aimee Dipasqua, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Dipasqua works at
Locations
1
Spectrum Human Services227 Thorn Ave Ste 19, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-2040
2
Spectrum Human Services326 ORCHARD PARK RD, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 828-0560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me a lot with family problems, school, and my social anxiety,very attentive, provided the appropriate amount of medication, asked for side effects, and gave me encouragement in entering the adult world.
About Dr. Aimee Dipasqua, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265687651
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipasqua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipasqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipasqua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipasqua.
