Dr. Aimee Edell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Edell, MD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Edell, MD
Dr. Aimee Edell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Edell works at
Dr. Edell's Office Locations
-
1
East Bay Eye Centers Medical Corp.5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 830-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CBA Health Insurance
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edell?
Best ophthalmologist I Have ever visited. Dr Edell is very professional and experienced.
About Dr. Aimee Edell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740508506
Education & Certifications
- Ophthal Cons Boston-Tufts U
- Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp
- Dartmouth Med
- Barnard College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edell works at
Dr. Edell has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.