Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD
Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Eichen works at
Dr. Eichen's Office Locations
-
1
Manhasset Eye Physicians PC1615 Northern Blvd Ste 403, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-0146
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eichen?
She’s great—very smart and compassionate
About Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699851428
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eichen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.