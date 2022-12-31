See All Ophthalmologists in Manhasset, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD

Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Eichen works at Manhasset Eye Physicians PC in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eichen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhasset Eye Physicians PC
    1615 Northern Blvd Ste 403, Manhasset, NY 11030 (516) 627-0146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Ultrasound, Eye

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Blindness
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Esotropia
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Headache
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2022
    She’s great—very smart and compassionate
    Marie — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Aimee Eichen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699851428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
