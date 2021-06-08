Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD
Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Fleury works at
Dr. Fleury's Office Locations
Women's Cancer Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 241, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-6159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleury is a very caring, she explained my condition and answered my questions. She knew how scared I was and did her best to explain the process to me. I am grateful for everything she has done. She is direct and honest, I appreciated that. She is a Doctor not your support system, she does not hide anything. I was able to turn to my family for support with the information she provided me.
About Dr. Aimee Fleury, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1477677417
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleury works at
Dr. Fleury has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleury speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.