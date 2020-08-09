Overview

Dr. Aimee French, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. French works at Breathe Clinic in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.