Overview of Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD

Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Klapach works at Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Cloud, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.