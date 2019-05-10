See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD

Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Klapach works at Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Cloud, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klapach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    8100 W 78th St Ste 213, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  2. 2
    Center for Reproductive Medicinethe
    2800 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  3. 3
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists - Plymouth
    2805 Campus Dr Ste 465, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-6029
  4. 4
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    1301 33RD ST S, Saint Cloud, MN 56301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777
  5. 5
    Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists
    11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 210, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 946-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Systemic Chondromalacia
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Systemic Chondromalacia

Treatment frequency



Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 10, 2019
    Shoulder and Bicep work done this winter. She was very informative prior to surgery and very on top of recovery and rehab / Physical Therapy afterwards to give me the best results and function post surgery.
    — May 10, 2019
    About Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366405672
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aimee Klapach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klapach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klapach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klapach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klapach has seen patients for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klapach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

