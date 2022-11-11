See All Dermatologists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Aimee Krausz, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Aimee Krausz, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. 

Dr. Krausz works at Main Line Dermatology in West Chester, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Paoli, PA and King of Prussia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Dermatology
    1246 Wrights Ln, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 688-3099
  2. 2
    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 360-0909
  3. 3
    Aesthetic Dermatology Associates PC
    21 Industrial Blvd Ste 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-7300
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Montgomery Dermatology LLC
    860 1st Ave Ste 8B, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 265-1166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 11, 2022
Had Mohs for the first time. Super nervous!!!! Called with questions and her nurse was extremely comforting. During the surgery both she and her nurses were wonderful. Just one week out and the wound looks so good! Beyond impressed by her bedside manner and expertise. I definitely felt like I mattered, which is rare in medicine these days!
MA — Nov 11, 2022
About Dr. Aimee Krausz, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366837395
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krausz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krausz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krausz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krausz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krausz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krausz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

