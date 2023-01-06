Dr. Aimee Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Paik, MD is a Dermatologist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
SVMC Multi-Specialty1033 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-2058
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr Paul is friendly, caring, and quite good at her work. Listened to me, and was meticulous in treating my condition. I have no hesitation on going back to her for other dermatology needs or in recommending her.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paik has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
