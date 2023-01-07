Dr. Aimee Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Aimee Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of Frederick LLC180 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 631-6877
- 2 3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 203, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 631-6877
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Park for years. She is clear, easy to talk to, responsive and I have complete faith in her.
About Dr. Aimee Park, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.