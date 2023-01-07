Overview

Dr. Aimee Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Cardiovascular Specs Frederick in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.