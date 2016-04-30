See All Urologists in Richmond, IN
Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Richmond, IN
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD

Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Rogers works at Urological Care in Richmond, IN with other offices in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urological Care
    1050 Reid Pkwy # 200, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Chi St Anthony Hospital
    3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?

    Apr 30, 2016
    By far the best dr I've ever been to.... Cares about her patients and is 100% for the patient
    Richmond IN — Apr 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rogers to family and friends

    Dr. Rogers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rogers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD.

    About Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093912693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospital|West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.