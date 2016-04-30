Overview of Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD

Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Urological Care in Richmond, IN with other offices in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.