Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD
Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Urological Care1050 Reid Pkwy # 200, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions
Chi St Anthony Hospital3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best dr I've ever been to.... Cares about her patients and is 100% for the patient
About Dr. Aimee Rogers, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1093912693
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- West Virginia University Hospital|West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
