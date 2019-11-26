Dr. Aimee Schimizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Schimizzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Schimizzi, MD
Dr. Aimee Schimizzi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with North Central Surgical Center.

Dr. Schimizzi's Office Locations
Precision Hand and Upper Extremity Center4461 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (844) 557-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic bedside manner, surgical skill, and ability to go above and beyond for her parents. She coordinated an urgent/emergent surgery as well as subspecialist input in one afternoon (and during a holiday week, nonetheless), which speaks volumes to her commitment to patient care and excellence.
About Dr. Aimee Schimizzi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073785879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schimizzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schimizzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schimizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.