Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD
Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Seidman works at
Dr. Seidman's Office Locations
Alan Pocinki, M.D.9420 Key West Ave Ste 104, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 762-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seidman and her staff are very professional, courteous, and have provided me with excellent care. I can't imagine going to another practice after being a patient of Dr. Seidman's. She is awesome!
About Dr. Aimee Seidman, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194797225
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- John's Hopkins U
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.
