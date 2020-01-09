Dr. Aimee Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Song, MD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Song, MD
Dr. Aimee Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Song's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists6565 France Ave S Ste 200, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Obstetric & Gynecology Specialists14101 Fairview Dr Ste 250, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-4190Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Very pleasant personality. I felt like she cared and was a good problem solver.
About Dr. Aimee Song, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831172220
Education & Certifications
- LA Co-USC Womens Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.