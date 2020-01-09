Overview of Dr. Aimee Song, MD

Dr. Aimee Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Song works at Gerten Urogynecology in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.