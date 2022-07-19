Overview of Dr. Aimee Szewka, MD

Dr. Aimee Szewka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Szewka works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.