Dr. Aimee Szewka, MD
Dr. Aimee Szewka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Univ. Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Szewka improved my life on the very first visit She is incredibly smart, personable and compassionate. She exudes confidence without a hint of arrogance or condescension and is pragmatic in her recommendations. She took so much time we me on my visits. She is super thorough. She reviewed my complete history before my appointment. I love how relaxed she is, it always calms me down. I have yet to send her a message through the portal and not receive an answer personally from her on the same day. I am grateful to be in her care.
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Szewka has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szewka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
