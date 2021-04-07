Overview of Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD

Dr. Aimee Tieu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Tieu works at Viera Medical Plaza in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.