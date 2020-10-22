Dr. Wehber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimee Wehber, MD
Dr. Aimee Wehber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9340
Women's Specialty Care5779 Creekwood Park Blvd, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 4 1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Without a doubt, Dr. Wehber is the most attentive and caring physician with whom I have ever met! Not only is she a brilliant Doctor, she seems to really care about her patients. I highly recommend her!
- Internal Medicine
- English
Dr. Wehber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehber works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.