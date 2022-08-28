Overview of Dr. Ainat Beniaminovitz, MD

Dr. Ainat Beniaminovitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY.



Dr. Beniaminovitz works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.