Dr. Ainsley McCowan, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ainsley McCowan, MD

Dr. Ainsley McCowan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton, MA. 

Dr. McCowan works at Newton-Wellesley Internists in Newton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCowan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    White Building
    2000 Washington St Ste 546, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 964-5020
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Asthma
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ainsley McCowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730591504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
