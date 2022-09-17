Dr. Ainsworth Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ainsworth Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ainsworth Farrell, MD
Dr. Ainsworth Farrell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell's Office Locations
-
1
Alpha Orthopedic Physician Group P.A.6850 Tpc Dr Ste 116, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 544-9887
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had treated for low back pain and got steroids shot for it yesterday. My pain is almost gone and thank you so very much for excellent care of dr Farrell.
About Dr. Ainsworth Farrell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346295920
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia Campus
- Staten Island University Hospital - Internal Medicine
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Stony Brook U
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
