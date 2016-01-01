Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasiuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD
Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Fasiuddin's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Nemours Children's Clinic1717 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Airaj Fasiuddin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1568652790
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Fasiuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fasiuddin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fasiuddin speaks Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasiuddin.
