Dr. Airani Sathananthan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Airani Sathananthan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Sathananthan works at
Locations
Pharmacy Practice Group309 E 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (909) 865-2565
Westernu Health795 E 2nd St Ste 5, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (909) 865-2565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sathananthan is the first. Endocrinologist that has gotten my diabetes under control. She takes the time to listen as well as being genuinely concerned.
About Dr. Airani Sathananthan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063422459
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
