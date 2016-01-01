Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aireen Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Aireen Gutierrez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Paradise Valley Health Care2575 E 8th St, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 507-2792
Balboa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center3520 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (855) 767-4584
Castle Manor Convalescent Center541 S V Ave, National City, CA 91950 Directions (858) 767-4584
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (855) 767-4584
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.