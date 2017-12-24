Dr. Aisha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aisha Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Aisha Khan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wylie, TX.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Arlington Chiropractic & Rehab. Center LLC3400 W FM 544 Ste 650, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 226-8900
Alliance Family Medicine11751 Alta Vista Rd Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 431-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aisha Khan is extremely professional, knowledgeable, friendly, understanding, and actually takes the time to get to know her patients and always asks if there is anything else she can help with at the end of the visit.
About Dr. Aisha Khan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1548450539
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
