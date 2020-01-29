See All Ophthalmologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD

Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Macedo works at Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macedo's Office Locations

    Michael D. Baum, M.d., PA
    2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer

Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer
Blepharitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2020
    If it wasn’t for Dr Macedo I would be blind in my left eye. Injured as a police officer. Thanks to her I can see.
    Kelley P. — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275792087
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cabrini Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aisha Macedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macedo works at Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Macedo’s profile.

    Dr. Macedo has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

