See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Bethesda, MD
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD

Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Mondal works at Aisha Mondal in Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mondal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aisha Mondal
    7315 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 206-1186

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649658709
Education & Certifications

  • Childrens National Med Center George Washington University
  • University Of Virginia Health Systems
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
  • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mondal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

