Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD
Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Mondal's Office Locations
Aisha Mondal7315 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 206-1186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aisha Mondal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1649658709
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Med Center George Washington University
- University Of Virginia Health Systems
- University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.