Overview of Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD

Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Simjee works at Southern California Eye Consultants Inc. in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.