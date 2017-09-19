See All Ophthalmologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD

Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Simjee works at Southern California Eye Consultants Inc. in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Simjee's Office Locations

    Orange Office
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 501, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 771-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Excision of Chalazion
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Excision of Chalazion
Ocular Hypertension

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2017
    Dr. Simjee was forward-thinking, progressive, and connected on a personal level. As I faced my surgery, I was confident that she would proceed on the basis of who I am as well as what surgery I needed. I got nervous and thought I was beginning to feel something. She asked me a simple, unrelated, question and before I could answer her she said, "All through!" She knew I didn't need extra medication and she was right! I really love her and recommend her to anyone looking for an Opthamologist.
    Beryl Hall Bray in Anaheim, CA — Sep 19, 2017
    Dr. Simjee's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Simjee

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Burmese, Gujarati and Urdu
    • 1659335156
    Education & Certifications

    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aisha Simjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simjee works at Southern California Eye Consultants Inc. in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Simjee’s profile.

    Dr. Simjee has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simjee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

