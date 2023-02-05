See All General Surgeons in Orchard Park, NY
General Surgery
Orchard Park, NY
Overview of Dr. Aislinn Scarbinsky, DO

Dr. Aislinn Scarbinsky, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Scarbinsky works at Buffalo Medical Group in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scarbinsky's Office Locations

    Buffalo Medical Group
    3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 656-4852
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Southtown Surgical Associates
    310 Sterling Dr Ste 105, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 675-7730
    Southtown Surgical Associates
    4855 Camp Rd Ste 100, Hamburg, NY 14075 (716) 675-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Today's Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr. Scarbinsky was patient, attentive, and explained processes to me in ways that made sense. She helped me make some tough decisions regarding a major surgery, and I am very happy with the results. I was given realistic, matter of fact information regarding my diagnosis. She was empathetic when I had concerns, and if I had a question that I posted through the BMG portal, either her or one of her team was in touch with me within a few days, and sometimes same day. I am very happy with my care, and certainly recommend her to anyone who needs care within her specialty. Thank you again for restoring my quality of life.
    Christopher Mackert — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Aislinn Scarbinsky, DO

    General Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1427288463
    Education & Certifications

    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Duquesne University
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aislinn Scarbinsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarbinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarbinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarbinsky has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarbinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarbinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarbinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarbinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarbinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

