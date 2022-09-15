Overview of Dr. Aiswarya Sundaram, MD

Dr. Aiswarya Sundaram, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Sundaram works at Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.