Dr. Aiswarya Sundaram, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 252-4891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sundaram is my elderly mother's heart doctor. It was difficult to make all the back and forth contacts ( I live in another state) and I am so impressed that they constantly contacted me about mother's issues, making sure that both of us understood everything they were doing and what to expect. This attention to detail was just what we needed, and I am grateful to her and the staff for going the extra mile.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Tamil
- 1730377599
- East Tennessee State University - Johnson City, TN
- Madras Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India
