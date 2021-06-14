Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD
Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Away From Home Senior Day Care1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 743-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is professional and caring. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1558351411
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
