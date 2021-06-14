Overview of Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD

Dr. Aitezaz Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Away From Home Senior Day Care in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.