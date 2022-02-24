Dr. Shanmugam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD
Overview
Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Natraj Shanmugam MD PA1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 210, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-5663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanmugam?
MY DR.SHANMUGAM IS AN AMAZING DR. HE IS SO VERY SMART AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE ABOUT MY CONDITIONS YES IAM TYPIN IN ALL CAPS IAM EXCITED THAT I FOUND A DR. THAT CARES AND TAKES PRIDE IN HIS WORK HE IS VERY HONEST HIS NURSES ARE VERY POLITE THE OFFICE IS VERY NEAT AND CLEAN EVERY ONE MAKE U FEEL COMFORTABLE HE MAKES U FEEL LIKE FAMILY I CALL HIM SHAN IF U HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT SOMETHING CALL AND SET UP AN APPOINTMENT I HIGHLY RECOMMAND HIM I CAME IN TO SEE HIM FOR A CYCST ON THE LEFT RIB HE CHECKED IT AND HE SEND ME OUT FOR TESTING OF THE CYCST AND AT THE SAME TIME TO GET ALL MY BLOOD WORK DONE HE ALSO TOLD ME I AM PREDIABETES HE GAVE ME A FOLDER WITH A MEAL PLAIN FOR HEALTHY EATINGTHE NEXT DAY A REFERREL WAS SENT TO A DOCTOR TO REMOVE IT THE LIGHT SURGERY WAS SUCCESSFUL THANK U DR.SHAN FOR YOUR AMAZING INTERNAL WORK IF U ARE IN THE COMMUNITY STOP BY AND SEE HIM HE GREAT!
About Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1386659811
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanmugam accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanmugam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanmugam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanmugam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanmugam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.