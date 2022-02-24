See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in College Station, TX
Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (10)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Shanmugam works at A SHANMUGAM, MD in College Station, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natraj Shanmugam MD PA
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 210, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 696-5663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2022
    MY DR.SHANMUGAM IS AN AMAZING DR. HE IS SO VERY SMART AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE ABOUT MY CONDITIONS YES IAM TYPIN IN ALL CAPS IAM EXCITED THAT I FOUND A DR. THAT CARES AND TAKES PRIDE IN HIS WORK HE IS VERY HONEST HIS NURSES ARE VERY POLITE THE OFFICE IS VERY NEAT AND CLEAN EVERY ONE MAKE U FEEL COMFORTABLE HE MAKES U FEEL LIKE FAMILY I CALL HIM SHAN IF U HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT SOMETHING CALL AND SET UP AN APPOINTMENT I HIGHLY RECOMMAND HIM I CAME IN TO SEE HIM FOR A CYCST ON THE LEFT RIB HE CHECKED IT AND HE SEND ME OUT FOR TESTING OF THE CYCST AND AT THE SAME TIME TO GET ALL MY BLOOD WORK DONE HE ALSO TOLD ME I AM PREDIABETES HE GAVE ME A FOLDER WITH A MEAL PLAIN FOR HEALTHY EATINGTHE NEXT DAY A REFERREL WAS SENT TO A DOCTOR TO REMOVE IT THE LIGHT SURGERY WAS SUCCESSFUL THANK U DR.SHAN FOR YOUR AMAZING INTERNAL WORK IF U ARE IN THE COMMUNITY STOP BY AND SEE HIM HE GREAT!
    SHAUNDELL WELLS — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD
    About Dr. Aiyanadar Shanmugam, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386659811
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shanmugam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanmugam works at A SHANMUGAM, MD in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shanmugam’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanmugam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanmugam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanmugam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanmugam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

