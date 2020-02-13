See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO

Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Balbosa works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balbosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5398
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6707
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Otitis Media
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Otitis Media
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Activation Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cordocentesis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Irrigation of Ear Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cleft Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Newborn Breathing Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proctogram Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Mass Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2020
    Excellent Visit!
    — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1295928380
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Warren Campus
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balbosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balbosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balbosa has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balbosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balbosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balbosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balbosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balbosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

