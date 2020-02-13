Overview of Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO

Dr. Aiysha Balbosa, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Balbosa works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.