Dr. Aja McCutchen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aja McCutchen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. McCutchen works at
Locations
Hall County Endoscopy Center LLC1955 Textile Way, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 987-1499
Braselton1980 Friendship Rd, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (678) 987-1480
- 3 314 N Broad St Ste 350, Winder, GA 30680 Directions (770) 307-4464
Winder299 N BROAD ST, Winder, GA 30680 Directions (678) 987-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time seeing Dr. McCutchen but I really liked her. She was friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Aja McCutchen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578609780
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
