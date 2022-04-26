Overview

Dr. Aja McCutchen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. McCutchen works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Assocs in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA and Winder, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.