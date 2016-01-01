Overview

Dr. Ajai Nemani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and Rochester General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.