Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Erie, PA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD

Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Kang works at Cosmetic Plstc & Rcnstrctv Sgy in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Plstc & Rcnstrctv Sgy
    100 Peach St Ste 201, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 877-5200
  2. 2
    Upmc Hamot
    201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 877-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 21, 2020
    He removed a basal cell carcinoma from my leg that, until I saw him, had been misdiagnosed. He set up a surgery in a very few days, operated and sewed me up beautifully. Very skilled man with an excellent team. Every nurse I've met -- and its been one of those years -- knows of him and his reputation for being the best.
    John Ore — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1306846035
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajaipal Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang works at Cosmetic Plstc & Rcnstrctv Sgy in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kang’s profile.

    Dr. Kang has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.