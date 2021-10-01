Dr. Ajanta De, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajanta De, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajanta De, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. De works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists1077 Cass St Ste A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 917-0841
- 3 1595 Soquel Dr Ste 130, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 479-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De?
My mother was admitted to the ER for a heart attack along with her lungs filling with fluid. Dr. De performed an emergency angiogram and treated her with a stent. Because of Dr De's quick thinking, skills, and experience my mother is alive today.
About Dr. Ajanta De, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336198878
Education & Certifications
- El Camino Hosp
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De works at
Dr. De has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.