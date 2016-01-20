Overview

Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Naidu works at UC Irvine Health Dept of Pediatrics Gender Diversity Program in Orange, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.