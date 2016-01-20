See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Naidu works at UC Irvine Health Dept of Pediatrics Gender Diversity Program in Orange, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UC Irvine Health Dept of Pediatrics Gender Diversity Program
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6025
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Choc Children's Hospital
    1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 770-2462
  3. 3
    Renuka Boyapalli MD A Medical Corp.
    3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 373-0250
  4. 4
    UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine
    1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Short Stature
Abnormal Thyroid
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1093795684
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

