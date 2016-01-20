Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
UC Irvine Health Dept of Pediatrics Gender Diversity Program101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6025Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (888) 770-2462
Renuka Boyapalli MD A Medical Corp.3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-0250
UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has seen Dr. Naidu for the last 3 years. She is very thorough. This is a doctor that cares and takes the time to answer questions. If you want the best, Dr. Naidu is it
About Dr. Ajanta Naidu, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093795684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.