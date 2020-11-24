Overview of Dr. Ajanta Vinekar, MD

Dr. Ajanta Vinekar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.