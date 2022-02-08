Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajax Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Ajax Yang, MD
Dr. Ajax Yang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross Univerisity School Of Medicine.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
1
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan860 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 724-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York2932 Wilkinson Ave # 1B, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (212) 724-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Brooklyn1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 427-2110Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
5
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and explain the problem and discuss the situation. I highly recommend him . He’s a great dr and so was his assistant.
About Dr. Ajax Yang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1932155801
Education & Certifications
- Spine and Pain Institute of New York
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Ross Univerisity School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
