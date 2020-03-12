Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College/Delhi University.
Locations
Baytown Location106 Massey Tompkins Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 400-7246
Tomball24727 State Highway 249 Ste 100, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (713) 400-7246
Texas Anesthesia Back Pain Center Mdpa2626 S Loop W Ste 600, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 400-7246
Woodlands Location25329 Interstate 45, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 400-7246
Texas Anesthesia Back Pain Center2010 Naomi St Ste A, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 663-7246Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff her is a caring office My sortie is a very knowledgeable person
About Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jackson Health System
- Maulana Azad Medical College/Delhi University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
