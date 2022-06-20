Overview of Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They completed their fellowship with Washington University St Louis



Dr. Aggarwal works at MOI-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.