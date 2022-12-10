Overview

Dr. Ajay Antony, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Antony works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.