Overview of Dr. Ajay Arora, MD

Dr. Ajay Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Clinical Neuro Sciences in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.