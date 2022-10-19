Dr. Ajay Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Arora, MD
Dr. Ajay Arora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Arora's Office Locations
Premier Health Care1417 S Belcher Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33764 Directions (727) 443-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arora was extremely knowledgeable and took his time to answer all our question and addressed all our concerns.
About Dr. Ajay Arora, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306895149
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.