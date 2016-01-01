Overview of Dr. Ajay Berdia, MD

Dr. Ajay Berdia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Berdia works at St Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.